Robins Air Force Base (AFB) has announced that the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) units mobilised more than 40 doctors, 70 nurses and around 13 respiratory technicians to New York City (NYC) for Covid-19 response.

The medical personnel departed their home stations to Joint Base (JB) McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

They were transported for further processing with the US Northern Command’s Joint Forces Land Component Command.



The personnel are slated for follow-on movement to NYC‘s Javits Center.

The rapid response of the medic team is supported by AFRC’s Force Generation Center (FGC).

AFRC commander and the Air Force Reserve chief lieutenant general Richard Scobee said: “The stand-up of the FGC and the capabilities it brought the command has made this Covid-19 mobilisation a success this weekend.

“The FGC team and our wing commanders got this mobilisation moving in the right direction within 48 hours to take care of Americans in the fight against Covid-19.”

Reserve Citizen Airmen are volunteers from the Selected Reserve, who were pre-identified to fly using military status.

FGC commander brigadier general Stacey Scarisbrick said: “Using selected reservists member volunteers enabled the FGC to do a quick-turn to meet this first of many expected taskings coming to the Reserve component from the Department of Defense (DoD).

“It’s important to get our Reservists out the door quickly to help combat the spread of Covid-19 and take care of Americans.”

Some of the personnel mobilised are from a group of individual reservists called Individual Mobilization Augmentees (IMA).

Members were screened for impact to their civilian communities and professions through the volunteering process.

All reservists deployed were medically screened as directed by DoD and the Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Inactive reserve was activated to meet the increasing requirements for more medical personnel, aeromedical evacuation capabilities, logistics experts and other specialities.