The Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) said it will continue to support US Air Force (USAF) across all mission areas with a focus on critical operational needs and safety of airmen amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

AFMC manages installations and supports missions, aids with discovery and development, test and evaluation, lifecycle management services and sustainment of major airforce weapon system and platforms.

AFMC commander General Arnold Bunch said: “Our number one priority is taking care of Airmen and their families. They are the foundation of AFMC.



“I am really proud of what our airmen are doing across the mission. We’ve never been here (in a pandemic) as an airforce. The team is really leaning in to innovate and get missions done.”

AFMC ensures readiness of the airforce across missions. The health and safety procedures are followed to prioritise and support long term readiness of the crew.

Bunch added: “We are looking at critical milestones in our missions and balancing them with needs in the field.

“We are taking smart looks at what we need to execute now while ensuring we sustain our force for the longer term, so as risk goes down, we can ramp back up.”

The command continues to closely coordinate and communicate to execute scheduled, everyday airforce missions regular along with operations assisting Covid-19.

Recent operations include the aeromedical mission using the Transport Isolation System led by Air Mobility Command (AMC) and the modern F-35 canopy test.

The air command units continue to execute their critical airforce responsibilities without any known long-term impacts of the virus on the AFMC mission.