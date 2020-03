The United States Air Force’s (USAF) Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) is set to host an online, virtual science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) hiring event.

To be hosted on 23 April, the event is aimed at filling multiple positions across the enterprise.

This interactive, online platform will help hiring officials and qualified candidates to directly connect.

It will fill immediate and critical vacancies at AFMC headquarters and centre locations across the US. The process will also help hiring for future positions.

USAF Personnel Center Talent Acquisition marketing and branding manager Jesus Diaz said: “This event builds on the success of the virtual hiring events AFMC has held over the past year to fill vacancies across the command.



“This particular event is focused on filling science and engineering positions at AFMC while enabling recruitment from a widespread, geographically dispersed pool of talent.”

Currently, open positions in AFMC include occupations such as computer scientists, aerospace engineers, IT specialists, operations research, computer engineers, test and evaluation engineers and systems engineers.

Diaz further added: “AFMC is looking to fill immediate as well as future needs through this event.

“Registration is required, and we encourage all interested candidates to make sure to visit the event site prior to the deadline to submit the required documents.”

Registrations close on 3 April and applicants are required to upload documents, including a resume, official/unofficial transcripts. Other documents required vary according to the job description.

Following the review of all resumes before the event, hiring officials will extend an invitation of the event to qualified candidates.

An invitation will be sent only to limited candidates. The resumes of all participants will be maintained for potential future hiring needs.