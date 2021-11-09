Affinity wins UK MoD contract for four additional Texan T-6C jets operation

A flight cadet boarding a Texan T-6C aircraft on the runway. Credit: UK MoD Crown Copyright 2019.

Affinity Flying Training Services has secured an approximately $88m (£65m) contract from the UK Ministry of Defence (UK MoD).

The contract is for the operation of four extra Texan T-6C aircraft under the UK MOD’s Military Flying Training System (UKMFTS) programme.

It has a one-year performance period.

In February 2016, Affinity placed two contracts with Beechcraft for the delivery of ten Beechcraft T-6C aircraft, parts, engineering and maintenance services to UKMFTS programme.

Affinity is Elbit Systems’ UK joint venture with Kellog, Brown and Root (KBR). Elbit Systems and KBR hold a 50% stake each in Affinity.



Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said: “This contract attests to the level of satisfaction from the services and support provided by us in the UKMFTS programme.

“We are proud to be an integral partner of the UK MoD in providing training solutions for the RAF and of the contribution to the pilots’ operational readiness and efficiency.”

Affinity’s site at Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley will operate the four additional Texan T-6C jets.

The new aircraft will join the existing ten Texans that are already operational.

The UKMFTS programme is aimed at delivering and supporting the RAF pilot training, procurement, and other operations and maintenance services.

Affinity has so far delivered more than 20,000 flying hours for the UKMFTS programme at RAF Cranwell, RAF Valley, and RAF Barkston Heath on three different aircraft.