Aerojet Rocketdyne is set to expand its Southern Arkansas facility located near Camden, US, which manufactures solid rocket motors and warheads for national defence.

As part of its expansion plans, the company will invest more than $50m in the facility to add new infrastructure.

The expansion is set to create approximately 900 employment opportunities at the facility.



Aerojet will work in partnership with Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC), Calhoun and Ouachita Counties for the facility expansion.

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president Eileen Drake said: “We greatly value our longstanding partnership with Arkansas and their support for our continued growth in Camden.

“The facility expansion follows an announcement made in 2015 for the addition of 85 full-time positions and an $18m investment in new buildings, upgrades and equipment.”

“This expansion enables us to increase the volume of solid rocket motors we produce for tactical and missile defense systems used by America’s warfighters. It also provides Aerojet Rocketdyne with the capability to build large solid rocket motors in Camden for our nation’s strategic defense requirements.”

Large solid rocket motors will provide propulsion for the Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) system, which will replace old Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, Aerojet noted.

Recently, the company relocated its Solid Rocket Motor Center of Excellence from Sacramento, California, to Camden.

The Arkansas facility already produces more than 75,000 solid rocket motors a year.

Aerojet partnered with Ouachita Electric Cooperative and Silicon Ranch in 2016 to construct a $25m solar array that provides almost one-third of the power used by the company.