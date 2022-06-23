Aerobotix and ASA collaborate to support hypersonic missile development

Aerobotix and ASA are robotic integration companies specialising in paint application and performance coatings. Credit: Automated Solutions Australia.

Aerobotix has announced a robotic automation international partnership with Automated Solutions Australia (ASA) for the development, testing and manufacturing of hypersonic missiles.

The collaboration between the two companies comes after the signing of AUKUS security pact last year, between the governments of Australia, the UK and the US.

This pact features provision for the allied nations to work together on counter-hypersonic and hypersonic capabilities.

The latest collaboration will allow the Australian defence sector and contractors to access the automation expertise of both companies.

Aerobotix business development manager Josh Tuttle said: “We’ll work with the US State Department for approval of any technology transfer for ASA. We’ll also help ASA in other ways.

“For example, we can save them years of costly development work by sharing how to robotically spray FIREX™ RX-2390 Thermal Protection System coatings for missile manufacturing.”

According to Aerobotix, the two companies have similar capabilities in the robotic coating automation industry and will now work as a team to pursue projects that require a sovereign presence.

Aerobotix has experience in the field of using robotics to scan, sand, measure and paint hypersonic missiles and has worked on various missile programmes.

Furthermore, ASA has worked with FANUC for installing more than 100 FANUC painting robots in Australia.

With the latest collaboration, ASA will now have the expertise and technical capability to handle automation challenges in precision coating applications.

ASA general manager Nathan Jones said: “Aerobotix has already deployed several production robotic systems for hypersonic.

“They’re even making critical test parts for programmes that haven’t had time to build production facilities.

“Their willingness to support our company, and Australia, is going to significantly reduce costs, schedule delays and programme risk.”