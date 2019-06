Aero Vodochody Aerospace has performed major upgrades and delivered three two-seat L-159T2 aircraft to the Czech Republic.

Modifications were performed to meet new requirements of the Czech Air Force for advanced pilot training and military operations.

The Czech Air Force placed an order for three L-159T2 aircraft in 2016. The first L-159T2 made its maiden flight in August last year.

The contract includes ground equipment, software, and spare parts, as well as training of ground and flight personnel.



Upgraded aircraft are set to replace the L-39ZA aircraft currently serving at 21st Tactical Air Force Base in Čáslav, Czech Republic.



Aero delivered the last of the three L-159T2 aircraft during a handover ceremony at its premises on 4 June.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Czech Air Force, Čáslav Air Base and Aero Vodochody.

Aero Vodochody president and CEO Dieter John said: “Delivery of the L-159T2 is an important step in the L-159 programme because it significantly expands the capability and technological maturity of this advanced training and combat platform. I believe the L-159T2 service in the Czech Air Force will confirm the high quality of the aircraft.”

Modifications include enhancement of equipment in the cockpits and fuel system.

“The two-seat version of this aircraft will be used for advanced training of young pilots.”

Each cockpit of the L-159T2 features two multi-function displays and an upgraded version of an ejection seat VS-20.

As a result of the improvements, the aircraft can offer a pressure refuelling capability.

Aero has also integrated the Grifo radar into the two-seat L-159T2 aircraft.

21st Tactical Air Force Base Čáslav commander colonel Petr Tománek said: “The takeover of the L-159T2 represents an important milestone for the Czech Air Force. The two-seat version of this aircraft will be used for advanced training of young pilots.

“It will enable them to switch faster to supersonic Gripens. I hope that the new aircraft, delivered by our long-term partner Aero Vodochody, will help us with this process significantly.”

Last month, Aero bagged a contract to overhaul 16 L-159 aircraft for the Czech Army. The two-seat L-159 is based on the single-seat L-159.