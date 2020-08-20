Accenture wins USAF strategic transformation contract

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has won the US Air Force (USAF) strategic transformation contract.

According to the contract, the company will compete for orders to provide services that will help USAF manage and improve transformation initiatives at the enterprise level.

The indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a five-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $990m.

AFS is one of eight companies to win a position on the contract. The advisory and assistance services will support the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Office of Business Transformation and Deputy Chief Management Officer.

Other companies that won a position on the contract include BCG Federal, Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte Consulting, Digital Mobilizations, Grant Thornton Public Sector, KPMG and McKinsey & Co.



The USAF’s transformation contract focuses on modifying its systems processes, changing personnel and / or technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

AFS Defense portfolio lead Vince Vlasho said: “We look forward to teaming with the air force as they accelerate the development and deployment of digital technologies.

“Through our deep experience in advanced technology implementations, AFS can help the air force advance its goal of enterprise-wide transformation in the years ahead.”

Work under the contract will be carried out at several locations and is expected to conclude on 16 June 2027.

According to the US Department of Defense, $500 will be obligated at the time of the award for each contract in fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds.

As part of the contract, Accenture will offer services such as digital solutions, organisational models’ alignment and data-driven performance management.