Accenture has received a contract from the US Air Force for modernisation of the payroll, leave management and core human resources functions.

The Air Force Integrated Personnel and Pay System (AFIPPS) contract is valued at around $49.4m and will modernise functions that serve more than 600,000 USAF personnel.

The contract has a three-year base performance period and requires Accenture Federal Services (AFS) to develop a web-enabled enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.



AFS will collaborate with the AFIPPS Program Management Office and Functional Management Office to implement an intuitive, agile and secure system that is aimed at providing accurate and timely information.

The solution will integrate the existing personnel and pay processes into a single unified ERP system and also reduce the cost of ownership across system operations.

Accenture Federal Services military services head George Batsakis said: “The AFIPPS contract demonstrates the airforce’s commitment to modernise its business practices and provide enhanced support for today’s service members and their families.

“We’re honoured to help the airforce advance its innovation agenda and support HR modernisation to better support the people who serve our nation.”

To date, Accenture has undertaken more than 1,500 Oracle ERP implementations for many programmes, including the US Air Force DEAMS programme and the Defense MilPay Office Entitlement Calculations modernisation.

AFIPPS is designed to comply with the US DoD data standards for personnel, pay, and accounting, including the Common HumanResource Information Standards.