US-based embedded computing specialist Abaco Systems has won a three-year contract to deliver solutions to upgrade radar systems for two classes of jet fighter for the US Air Force (USAF).

The order was secured from a systems integrator following competition and has an aggregate value of more than $4m.

Under the contract, Abaco will provide its 3U VPX single board computers, FPGA cards and FPGA mezzanine cards for deployment on the jet fighter.



Abaco expects a potential extension of the programme to include upgrades for aircraft operated by the US Navy and by armed forces in Europe.

The SBC347D 3U VPX single board computer can be deployed to provide the processing capability in an active electronic scanned array radar. This allows data to be assimilated and transmitted for presentation to the cockpit for analysis and action.

With the use of VP780 FPGA card and FMC160 mezzanine card, the application can complete operational airborne sky sweeps. Results from the scanning process will be delivered to the SBC347D.

Abaco Systems chief growth officer John Muller said: “The customer’s selection criteria were that the proposed solution must be capable of maintaining high performance even at high temperatures, must demonstrate proven rugged reliability, and must be available on short lead times.

“We were able to demonstrate to the customer the superiority of our solution in all respects, not least in the SBC347D’s unique cooling architecture, giving it the ability to perform at 100% of its rated speed even at temperatures as high as 75°C.”

The SBC347D rugged 3U VPX single board computer enables customers to implement their security and information assurance strategies.

This is possible through an FPGA solution that offers security features such as protection against differential power analysis (DPA) attacks and against single event upsets (SEU).

In April, Abaco won a contract to supply products for integration into a next-generation radar system being developed for a USAF fourth-generation fighter aircraft.