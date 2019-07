Abaco Systems has received a contract from an unidentified defence electronics company to provide its 3U VPX SBC347D single-board computer for a new electronic warfare (EW) system.

The unnamed electronics company plans to integrate the EW system into manned and unmanned aerial vehicles and in fixed and mobile ground platforms.

Abaco has announced that it could configure around two to four SBC347Ds in the system.

The company expects the value of the orders under this contract to reach around $3.5m over the next four years.



The SBC347D single-board computer features x16 PCI Express bandwidth and is designed to deliver optimal performance at high temperatures.



Abaco Systems chief growth officer John Muller said: “The SBC347D is unique in its ability to maintain its maximum performance even at high temperatures, which makes it a compelling solution for customers who demand the predictable performance that is essential in mission-critical applications that require real-time determinism.

“Abaco has an important competitive advantage when it comes to delivering solutions that are rugged enough to withstand deployment in the most challenging environments, especially in the area of cooling, and the SBC347D, and this order, are evidence of that advantage.”

The computer’s cooling architecture allows it to operate at full speed at temperatures of up to 75°C.

The SBC347D delivers improved and predictable performance in size, weight, and power (SWaP) constrained environments.

Based on the Intel Xeon D processor platform, the computer can manage system-wide communication systems, including activity detectors and exciters, wideband antennae, T/R switches and wideband receivers.

In addition, Abaco’s SBC347D has the ability to optionally initiate signal initiated jamming, sequential jamming, multi-carrier jamming, and wideband / barrage jamming.