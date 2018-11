Abaco Systems has received new orders to support the electronic intelligence (ELINT) modification for a range of manned and unmanned aircraft.

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for delivering its 6U VPX-based radio frequency system-on-chip (RFSoC) board to be deployed on the aerial platforms.

The orders, which have been placed by an unnamed US prime contractor, are expected to have a total value of more than $2m and will be carried out by the company over a period of two years.



The board uses the Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ RFSoC to provide 16 analogue-to-digital converter (ADC) and digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) channels.

The latest Xilinx RFSoC offers a combination of field-programmable gate array (FPGA) processing capability, a multi-processor embedded ARM Cortex-A53 application processing unit, an ARM real-time processing unit, as well as eight input ADC and eight DAC channels.

“The solution is the second RFSoC board introduced by the company, the first being the 3U VPX VP430 direct RF processing system.”

In addition, the Zynq Ultrascale+ architecture integrates all of these RFSoC capabilities with additional features that would enable high-security internet protocol protection.

Abaco Systems chief growth officer John Muller said: “ELINT is among the highest, perhaps the highest, of computing development priorities for our armed forces today.

“Given that new threats are discovered on almost a daily basis, its incumbent on us to help get the right tools into the hands of our warfighters in the shortest time possible, and our relationship with Xilinx has enabled us to do that, bringing Xilinx’s transformational RFSoC technology to market in the shortest possible time.”

The Abaco system provides extreme analogue bandwidth with a sustained throughput of six global satellite phone service per channel and greater than 12GBps per channel digital offload capability.

The solution is the second RFSoC board introduced by the company, the first being the 3U VPX VP430 direct RF processing system.