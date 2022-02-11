Russian A-100 complex completes first flight with activated radar

A-100 long-range airborne early warning and control aircraft. Credit: Rostec.

Russian state-owned conglomerate Rostec has announced that the A-100 long-range airborne early warning and control aircraft has completed its first flight with activated radio equipment.

The test was conducted by the specialists of Vega Concern of Ruselectronics Holding and Beriev Aircraft Company (TANTK) of PJSC ‘UAC’. Both the entities are part of Rostec State Corporation.

During the flight, the onboard radio equipment and other systems functioned normally in a high-intensity radiated environment.

The specialists also assessed the aircraft’s aerodynamic performance, avionics and some specific parts of the radio equipment.

Related

The systems are expected to undergo further tests.

Beriev Aircraft Company (TANTK) test pilot crew commander Sergey Parkhaev said: “The flight was in a routine mode. All systems and equipment worked correctly.

“The crew fully completed the flight task, having checked the stability and controllability of the aircraft in required flight regimes, as well as the operation of the equipment installed onboard the aircraft.”

The new aircraft is based on the IL-76MD-90A aircraft. It carries a radome with a unique antenna system and special Vega Concern-developed radio equipment.

The A-100 aircraft can identify and track aerial and other adversaries. It can also be used to guide fighter and assault aircraft to destroy air, ground and naval targets.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Vega Concern chief designer Vladimir Verba said: “An important stage of testing the A-100, an aviation complex that includes our most advanced developments, has begun. Scientists and designers have confirmed that Russia has technologies to create AEW&C aircraft that are on par with global peers.

“During [the year] 2022, we plan to complete the cycle of preliminary flight tests and hand the complex over for state joint tests.”

In December 2021, Rostec delivered a modernised A-50U long-range air surveillance/control aircraft to Russian Aerospace Forces.