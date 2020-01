US Air Force’s 752nd Operations Support Squadron (OSS) has concluded its first live mission on the ground-based AN/TYQ-23A weapons system at Tinker Air Force Base (AFB).

The AN/TYQ-23A Tactical Air Operations Module weapons system was delivered to 752nd OSS in September last year.

Using the weapons system, squadron members at Tinker AFB will be able to provide command and control to live and simulated aircraft from around the US.

Tinker AFB is one of only four active-duty bases to have the weapons systems, which there are only 18 of in the US Air Force inventory.

The squadron attended training on how to operate the equipment in order to prepare for the weapons system. Additionally, ten maintenance personnel were added and it underwent extensive renovations to support the necessary equipment and technology.



752nd OSS CRC systems integration technical advisor Brian Zbydniewski said: “The fact that we are now able to run missions shows how we, the control and reporting centre community, continue to adapt and overcome to achieve mission success.

“We took an old and outdated building and turned it into a state-of-the-art control facility where we can control missions using radios, radars and data links from all over the United States.”

The first live mission took place on 4 December in coordination with the 77th Fighter Squadron out of Shaw AFB. It started with connectivity and correlation checks to ensure the connection of the weapon system from Tinker AFB to the needed databases.

Upon connecting, the squadron could monitor an aerial refuelling of an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 77th FS.

The 752nd OSS plans to use the new command and control weapons system to perform two simulated missions per week with two live missions a month.

Furthermore, the squadron will be able to coordinate with flying squadrons across the US, to include the E-3 Sentry, or AWACS, at Tinker AFB.