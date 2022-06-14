US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.9% in May 2022

The US’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 3.9% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.37% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.42% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.73% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.99% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 39.4% in May 2022, registering a 9.58% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 39.34% share, a decrease of 13.45% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.75%, registering a 6.64% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 3.91%, down 12.32% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 12.94% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

The Boeing posted 567 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a drop of 17.95% over the previous month, followed by Lockheed Martin with 469 jobs and a 12.83% drop. Northrop Grumman with 411 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 410 jobs, recorded a 0.48% decline and a 23.79% decrease, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded an increase of 6.05% with 228 job postings during May 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.53%, down by 5.59% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 39.4% share, registered a decline of 14.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.65% share, down 15.55% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.42%, recording a month-on-month decline of 27.78%.