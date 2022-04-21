US aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 14.1% in March 2022

The US’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 14.1% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.11% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.84% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.99% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.02% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 53.77% in March 2022, registering a 21.29% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 17.63% share, a decrease of 27.8% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 14.72%, registering a 23.33% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.14%, down 25.24% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.05% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

The Boeing posted 1,443 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 29.92% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 997 jobs and a 3.39% drop. Lockheed Martin with 845 IT jobs and Northrop Grumman with 586 jobs, recorded a 9.46% growth and an 11.48% decrease, respectively, while L3 Harris Technologies recorded a decline of 31.82% with 542 job postings during March 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 46.35%, down by 23.46% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.9% share, registered a decline of 21.09% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.02% share, down 20.11% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.73%, recording a month-on-month increase of 21.05%.