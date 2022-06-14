UK aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.1% in May 2022

The UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.1% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 0.8% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 12.48% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 93.21% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.06% in May 2022, registering a 48.98% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 14.2% share, a decrease of 52.08% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.96%, registering a 38.24% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 10.49%, up 54.55% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 31.87% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

James Fisher and Sons posted 31 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 72.22% over the previous month, followed by Cubic with 29 jobs and a 123.08% growth. Airbus with 23 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 19 jobs, recorded a 53.33% growth and a 216.67% growth, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a decline of 53.85% with 18 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.99%, up by 33.72% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.75% share, registered a decline of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.26% share, down 11.76% over April 2022.