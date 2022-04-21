UK aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 27.6% in March 2022

The UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 27.6% drop in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 21.7% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.37% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 1.45% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.74% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 61.02% in March 2022, registering a 40% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a 12.99% share, a decrease of 47.73% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.3%, registering a 28.57% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 6.21%, down 45% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 39.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

The Boeing posted 35 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 54.55% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 33 jobs and a 15.38% drop. Airbus with 17 IT jobs and Thales with 17 jobs, recorded a 72.13% decline and a 70% growth, respectively.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.41%, down by 44.12% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 31.64% share, registered a decline of 37.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.95% share, down 53.33% over February 2022.