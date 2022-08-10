The Boeing’s IT hiring activity declines 12.2% in July 2022

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring declined 12.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.03% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 19.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 2.47% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 48.21% in July 2022, and a 28.14% drop over June 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 29.33% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 2.08%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.33% in July 2022, a 17.54% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 74.26% share, which marked a 22.73% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 20.59%, registering a 13.16% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 5.15% share and a 50% rise over June 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 73.95% share in July 2022, a 22.8% decline over June 2022. India featured next with a 14.2% share, down 18.02% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 6.08% share, an increase of 34.48% compared with June 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 55.69%, down by 15.2% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 34.01% share, a decline of 26.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.3% share, down 10.81% over June 2022.