The Boeing’s IT hiring activity declines 10.4% in June 2022

US-based company The Boeing’s IT hiring declined 10.4% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 9.91% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 21.25% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 1.35% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops The Boeing IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by The Boeing, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 52.66% in June 2022, and a 31.78% drop over May 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 24.84% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 26.39%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.5% in June 2022, a 33.33% drop from May 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at The Boeing

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 76.25% share, which marked a 20.91% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 20.78%, registering a 41.67% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.03% share and a 55.17% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.94% and a month-on-month increase of 200%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 76.25% share in June 2022, a 19.74% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 15.31% share, down 44.94% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.75% share, a decline of 38.46% compared with May 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead The Boeing IT hiring activity in June 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.13%, down by 29.31% from May 2022. Junior Level positions with a 37.66% share, a decline of 25.85% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.06% share, down 15.94% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.16%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.