Thales’s IT hiring activity rises 2.7% in February 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring rose 2.7% in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 4.85% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 13.78% share in the company’s total hiring activity in February 2022, and recorded a 2.46% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in February 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 72.53% in February 2022, and a 12% drop over January 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.44% in February 2022, and registered a decline of 36.67%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 7.14% in February 2022, a 50% drop from January 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in February 2022 with a 52.2% share, which marked a 22.76% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 23.08%, registering a 44.83% month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 22.53% share and a 43.06% drop over January 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.2% and a month-on-month increase of 300%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 12.64% share in February 2022, a 43.75% growth over January 2022. France featured next with a 10.44% share, down 53.66% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 10.44% share, an increase of 111.11% compared with January 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.48%, down by 18.79% from January 2022. Entry Level positions with an 18.68% share, a growth of 47.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 14.84% share, down 48.08% over January 2022.