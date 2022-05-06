Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 9.0% in March 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 9.0% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.12% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.98% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 1.77% decline over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 71.1% in March 2022, and a 12.92% drop over February 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 10.55% in March 2022, and registered flat growth. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 6.42% in March 2022, a 26.32% drop from February 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 63.76% share, which marked a 6.11% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 21.56%, registering a 7.84% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 13.3% share and a 43.14% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.92% and a month-on-month decline of 50%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.46%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

Romania commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 20.64% share in March 2022, a 125% growth over February 2022. France featured next with a 15.6% share, down 30.61% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 7.8% share, an increase of 70% compared with February 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 72.02%, down by 9.25% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 14.68% share, a growth of 14.29% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.3% share, down 19.44% over February 2022.