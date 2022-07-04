Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 7.5% in June 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 7.5% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 6.59% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.22% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.22% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.57% in June 2022, and a flat growth over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.82% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 16.67%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.67% in June 2022, a flat growth from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 48.94% share, which marked a 20.69% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.5%, registering a 2.27% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 17.73% share and a 4.17% rise over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 2.84% and a month-on-month flat growth.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 18.44% share in June 2022, a 25.71% decline over May 2022. US featured next with a 9.22% share, up 116.67% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 9.22% share, an increase of 225% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.92%, down by 13.04% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.86% share, a growth of 16.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.22% share, down 31.58% over May 2022.