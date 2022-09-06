Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 18.1% in August 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 18.1% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 19.95% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 12% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.47% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 59.41% in August 2022, and a 38.14% drop over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 21.78% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 59.26%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 7.92% in August 2022, an 11.11% drop from July 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 42.57% share, which marked a 48.81% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.64%, registering a 33.33% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 19.8% share and a 33.33% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.99% and a month-on-month decline of 88.89%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.99%, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

Singapore commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 16.83% share in August 2022, a 70% growth over July 2022. France featured next with a 12.87% share, down 58.06% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 12.87% share, a decline of 23.53% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.3%, down by 47.79% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.82% share, a decline of 18.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.89% share, down 42.11% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.99%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.