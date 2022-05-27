Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 12.9% in April 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 12.9% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 10.83% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 14.87% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 1.01% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 55.56% in April 2022, and a 38.78% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 18.98% in April 2022, and registered growth of 192.86%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 16.67% in April 2022, a 12.5% rise from March 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 45.37% share, which marked a 44.32% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 37.5%, registering a 39.66% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 15.74% share and a flat growth over March 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 1.39% and a month-on-month increase of 50%.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 21.76% share in April 2022, a 6.82% growth over March 2022. India featured next with a 16.2% share, up 775% over the previous month. US recorded an 8.33% share, an increase of 5.88% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.59%, down by 23.96% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.07% share, a growth of 23.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.87% share, down 57.5% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.46%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.