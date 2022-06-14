Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 10.3% in May 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 10.3% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.83% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 6.49% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.62% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 49.04% in May 2022, and a flat growth over April 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 29.81% in May 2022, and registered growth of 29.17%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 7.69% in May 2022, an 11.11% drop from April 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 48.08% share, which marked a 42.86% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.73%, registering a 19.51% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 17.31% share and a 25% drop over April 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 2.88% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 11.54% share in May 2022, a 33.33% growth over April 2022. Australia featured next with a 10.58% share, up 57.14% over the previous month. Canada recorded an 8.65% share, a decline of 10% compared with April 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.15%, down by 3.9% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 15.38% share, a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 13.46% share, up 27.27% over April 2022.