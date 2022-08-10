Thales’s IT hiring activity declines 0.2% in July 2022

France-based company Thales IT hiring declined 0.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.52% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.59% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.21% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Thales IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Thales, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 54.8% in July 2022, and an 8.99% rise over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 30.51% in July 2022, and registered growth of 54.29%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 5.65% in July 2022, an 11.11% rise from June 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Thales

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 47.46% share, which marked a 15.07% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 30.51%, registering a 22.73% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 16.95% share and an 11.11% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 5.08% and a month-on-month flat growth.

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 17.51% share in July 2022, a 3.33% growth over June 2022. Australia featured next with a 10.73% share, up 58.33% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 9.6% share, an increase of 183.33% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Thales IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.84%, up by 30.77% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.43% share, a decline of 26.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 10.73% share, up 35.71% over June 2022.