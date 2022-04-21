View all newsletters
April 21, 2022

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.5% in March 2022

By Carmen

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 1.5% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 14.84% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 30.67% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 3.82% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.08% in March 2022, registering a 127.78% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 17.46% share, an increase of 450% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.94%, registering a 28.57% decline from February 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 4.76%, down 25% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Sweden’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 110% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Saab posted 53 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 211.76% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 5 jobs and a 61.54% drop. Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault with 3 IT jobs and Micro Systemation with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Teledyne Technologies recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.56%, up by 218.18% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 36.51% share, registered an increase of 43.75% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.94% share, down 28.57% over February 2022.

Topics in this article:
