Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 24.8% in May 2022

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 24.8% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 11.82% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.5% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 5.51% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 54.55% in May 2022, registering a 50% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 36.36% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 9.09%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Sweden’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Saab posted 9 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 125% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 1 job and a flat growth. Micro Systemation with 1 IT jobs, recorded a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.64%, up by 133.33% from April 2022. Entry Level positions with a 27.27% share, registered an increase of 200% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 9.09% share, down 90% over April 2022.