Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 13.3% in February 2022

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.3% drop in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.
The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.59% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.
Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 34.69% share in February 2022, recording an increase of 0.95% over the last three-month average share.
Top five job classifications in Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022
Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.
1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.85% in February 2022, registering a 50% decline over the previous month.
2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 25.93% share, an increase of 133.33% over the previous month.
3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.41%, registering an 84.62% decline from January 2022.
4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.41%, flat growth over the previous month.
Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Sweden’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022
The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 38.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.
Saab posted 16 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a drop of 61.9% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 7 jobs and a 600% growth. Lockheed Martin with 2 IT jobs and RUAG International with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Trimble Military and Advanced Systems recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during February 2022.
Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022
Junior Level jobs held a share of 40.74%, down by 45% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.04% share, registered a decline of 54.55% compared with the previous month.
In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 22.22% share, up 200% over January 2022.