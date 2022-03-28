Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 13.3% in February 2022

Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.3% drop in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 12.59% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 34.69% share in February 2022, recording an increase of 0.95% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.85% in February 2022, registering a 50% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 25.93% share, an increase of 133.33% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 7.41%, registering an 84.62% decline from January 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.41%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Sweden’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 38.64% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Sweden’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

Saab posted 16 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a drop of 61.9% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 7 jobs and a 600% growth. Lockheed Martin with 2 IT jobs and RUAG International with 1 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Trimble Military and Advanced Systems recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during February 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 40.74%, down by 45% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 37.04% share, registered a decline of 54.55% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 22.22% share, up 200% over January 2022.