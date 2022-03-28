Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 71.2% in February 2022

Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 71.2% rise in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.
The industry’s overall hiring increased by 80.91% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.
Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.92% share in February 2022, recording an increase of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.
Top five job classifications in Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022
Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.
1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.64% in February 2022, registering a 380% growth over the previous month.
2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 21.82% share, a flat growth over the previous month.
3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 16.36%, registering a 12.5% rise from January 2022.
4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 10.91%, up 200% over the previous month.
Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022
The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.
Airbus posted 39 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 7 jobs and a flat growth. Teledyne Technologies with 5 IT jobs and Thales with 4 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 42.86% decrease.
Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022
Junior Level jobs held a share of 80%, up by 238.46% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.09% share, registered an increase of 150% compared with the previous month.
In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.09% share, flat growth over January 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.82%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.