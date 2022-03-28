Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 71.2% in February 2022

Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 71.2% rise in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 80.91% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.92% share in February 2022, recording an increase of 0.04% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 43.64% in February 2022, registering a 380% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 21.82% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 16.36%, registering a 12.5% rise from January 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 10.91%, up 200% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Spain’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Spain’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

Airbus posted 39 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 7 jobs and a flat growth. Teledyne Technologies with 5 IT jobs and Thales with 4 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 42.86% decrease.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80%, up by 238.46% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 9.09% share, registered an increase of 150% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.09% share, flat growth over January 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.82%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.