Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity rises 3.0% in May 2022

US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring rose 3.0% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 3.47% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 15.3% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 0.55% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 54.69% in May 2022, and a 30.1% rise over April 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 29.8% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 12.05%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 10.61% in May 2022, a 21.21% drop from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 95.1% share, which marked a 6.88% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 2.45%, registering a 45.45% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.45% share and a 100% rise over April 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 93.06% share in May 2022, a 6.05% growth over April 2022. The UK featured next with a 1.63% share, up 33.33% over the previous month.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 47.76%, down by 15.22% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 32.24% share, a growth of 16.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 19.59% share, up 92% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.41%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.