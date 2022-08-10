Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 16.0% in July 2022

US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring declined 16.0% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 22.72% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 1.12% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 45.73% in July 2022, and a 9.6% drop over June 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 25.8% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 8.33%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.76% in July 2022, a 4.5% drop from June 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in July 2022 with an 87.1% share, which marked a 7.96% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 10.55%, registering an 11.27% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.18% share and an 8.33% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.17% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 86.1% share in July 2022, a 7.39% decline over June 2022. India featured next with an 8.71% share, down 13.33% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.01% share, an increase of 20% compared with June 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in July 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 56.45%, down by 16.79% from June 2022. Junior Level positions with a 27.97% share, a growth of 12.08% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.24% share, down 4.49% over June 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.34%, recording a month-on-month increase of 60%.