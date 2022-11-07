Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 1.6% in October 2022

US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring declined 1.6% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 0.49% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 19.97% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.55% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.13% in October 2022, and a 16.12% drop over September 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 24.95% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 40.27%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 15.9% in October 2022, a 14% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 91.31% share, which marked a 24% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 7.39%, registering a 42.86% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 1.29% share and a 30% drop over September 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 89.65% share in October 2022, a 24.81% decline over September 2022. India featured next with a 7.02% share, up 111.11% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 1.11% share, an increase of 20% compared with September 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in October 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 54.71%, down by 9.76% from September 2022. Junior Level positions with a 22% share, a decline of 20.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 21.44% share, down 42.86% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.85%, recording a month-on-month increase of 400%.