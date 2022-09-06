Raytheon Technologies’s IT hiring activity declines 0.3% in August 2022

US-based company Raytheon Technologies IT hiring declined 0.3% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.23% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.94% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 1.25% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Raytheon Technologies IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Raytheon Technologies, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 44.7% in August 2022, and a 14.49% drop over July 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 27.27% in August 2022, and registered a decline of 7.1%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.32% in August 2022, an 8.93% drop from July 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Raytheon Technologies

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 90.15% share, which marked a 10.19% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 7.77%, registering a 34.92% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 2.08% share and a 15.38% drop over July 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with an 89.2% share in August 2022, a 10.11% decline over July 2022. India featured next with a 6.06% share, down 38.46% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 2.08% share, a decline of 8.33% compared with July 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Raytheon Technologies IT hiring activity in August 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.47%, down by 7.65% from July 2022. Entry Level positions with a 21.59% share, a growth of 34.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Junior Level job ads with 18.56% share, down 43.68% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 75%.