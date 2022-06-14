Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 21.1% in May 2022

Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 21.1% rise in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 17.08% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.45% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 2.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 87.5% in May 2022, registering a 16.67% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 8.33% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.17%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 9.52% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

The Boeing posted 14 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 55.56% over the previous month, followed by Woodward with 4 jobs and a 300% growth. CAE with 3 IT jobs and Cubic with 1 jobs, recorded a 70% decline and a flat growth, respectively, while AVIC Xi’an Aircraft Industry Group recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.83%, up by 30.77% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 25% share, registered an increase of 200% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 4.17% share, down 85.71% over April 2022.