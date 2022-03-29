Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 18.5% in February 2022

Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered an 18.5% drop in IT hiring activity in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.64% in February 2022 when compared with January 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 37.81% share in February 2022, recording a decrease of 4.38% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Top five job classifications in Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.37% in February 2022, registering a 20.83% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed an 11.11% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 7.41%, registering a flat growth from January 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.41%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Poland’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Poland’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over January 2022.

CAE posted 14 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 12 jobs and a 47.83% drop. Thales with 1 IT jobs, recorded a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 81.48%, up by 69.23% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with an 11.11% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.41% share, down 81.82% over January 2022.