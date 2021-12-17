North America’s auto industry IT hiring activity rises 4.0% in November 2021

North America witnessed a 4.0% rise in IT hiring activity in the auto industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen an increase of 0.03% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.1% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering an increase of 0.31% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 60.41% in November 2021, a 0.79% rise over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.26% in November 2021, marking a 9.93% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 9.88% in November 2021, a 26.37% rise from October 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.78% in November 2021, a 10.73% decline over the previous month.

Top five auto companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 6.5% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s auto industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Dana posted 534 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered an increase of 88.69% over the previous month, followed by General Motors with 382 jobs and a 25.68% drop. Robert Bosch with 125 IT jobs and Tesla with 105 jobs, recorded a 6.72% drop and a 15.32% drop, respectively, while Rivian Automotive recorded a 16.16% decline with 83 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s auto industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s auto industry IT hiring activity with a 91.03% share in November 2021, a 7.29% increase over October 2021. Mexico featured next with a 5.45% share, down 14.77% over the previous month. Canada recorded a 3.52% share, a drop of 2.38% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.32%, down by 1.33% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 30.91% share, registered a growth of 23.92% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.72% share, down 0.36% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.04%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.