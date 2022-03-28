North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 2.1% in February 2022

North America witnessed a 2.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

February 2022 has seen an increase of 3.97% in the overall hiring activity when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 25.6% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in February 2022, registering a decrease of 0.82% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in February 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 52.69% in February 2022, a 19.81% rise over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 18.02% in February 2022, marking an 11.9% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 15.54% in February 2022, a 16.63% rise from January 2022.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 6.83% in February 2022, a 37.76% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 33.79% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over previous month.

The Boeing posted 1,613 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered a decline of 14.38% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 1,021 jobs and an 80.71% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 937 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin with 753 jobs, recorded a 5411.76% rise and a 13.23% rise, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded a 13.15% increase with 740 job postings during February 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.58% share in February 2022, a 16.48% increase over January 2022. Canada featured next with a 1.17% share, up 27.87% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.25% share, a growth of 70% compared with January 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 46.24%, up by 26.75% from January 2022. Junior Level positions with a 38.9% share, registered a growth of 11.98% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.43% share, up 1.69% over January 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.43%, recording a month-on-month growth of 52.63%.