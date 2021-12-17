North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 3.6% in November 2021

North America witnessed a 3.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

November 2021 has seen a decrease of 2.3% in the overall hiring activity when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 26.55% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in November 2021, registering a decrease of 0.01% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in November 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in North America with a share of 49.75% in November 2021, a 14.96% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 21.04% in November 2021, marking a 13.26% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 14.37% in November 2021, a 17.18% drop from October 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.15% in November 2021, an 11.16% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in North America’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 20.37% in the overall IT recruitment activity of North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry during November 2021 over previous month.

Raytheon Technologies posted 1,714 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a decline of 14.43% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 1,420 jobs and a 33.55% drop. Lockheed Martin with 815 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 661 jobs, recorded a 9.54% drop and a 15.36% drop, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded a 14.57% decline with 381 job postings during November 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in North America’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 97.92% share in November 2021, a 14.22% decrease over October 2021. Canada featured next with a 1.88% share, up 15.53% over the previous month. Mexico recorded a 0.13% share, a drop of 38.46% compared with October 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 42.81%, down by 10.07% from October 2021. Junior Level positions with a 37.93% share, registered a decline of 17.3% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 18.82% share, down 14.05% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.44%, recording a month-on-month decline of 28.21%.