Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 4.6% in February 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 4.6% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in February 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

February 2022 has seen a decrease of 0.04% in the overall hiring activity when compared with January 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.18% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in February 2022, registering an increase of 1.27% over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations leads by classification in February 2022

Database and Network Administrators and Architects Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 47.5% in February 2022, a 46.15% rise over the previous month. Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers came in next, claiming a share of 20% in February 2022, marking a 60% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 17.5% in February 2022, a 600% rise from January 2022.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 7.5% in February 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in February 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 25.93% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during February 2022 over previous month.

Vectrus posted 15 IT jobs in February 2022 and registered an increase of 25% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 6 jobs and a 500% growth. Elbit Systems with 6 IT jobs and PAE with 5 jobs, recorded a 45.45% drop and a 66.67% rise, respectively, while Airbus recorded a flat growth with 2 job postings during February 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Kuwait commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 37.5% share in February 2022, a 25% increase over January 2022. Bahrain featured next with a 17.5% share, up 250% over the previous month. Israel recorded a 17.5% share, a drop of 68.18% compared with January 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in February 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.5%, down by 10.71% from January 2022. Mid Level positions with a 30% share, registered a growth of 100% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.5% share, down 57.14% over January 2022.