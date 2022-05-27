Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 28.9% in April 2022

Middle East & Africa witnessed a 28.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

April 2022 has seen an increase of 2.52% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.97% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2022, registering an increase of 1.74% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Middle East & Africa with a share of 60.87% in April 2022, an 180% rise over the previous month. Computer Support Specialists came in next, claiming a share of 17.39% in April 2022, marking a 33.33% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 13.04% in April 2022, a flat growth from March 2022.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 8.7% in April 2022, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Middle East & Africa’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 360% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2022 over previous month.

Teledyne Technologies posted 12 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by PAE with 5 jobs and a 66.67% growth. Thales with 3 IT jobs and The Boeing with 2 jobs, recorded a 50% rise and a flat growth, respectively, while Airbus recorded a flat growth with 1 job postings during April 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Middle East & Africa’s aerospace, defence & security industry

Israel commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 52.17% share in April 2022, a flat growth over March 2022. Kuwait featured next with a 17.39% share, up 300% over the previous month. Saudi Arabia recorded a 13.04% share, a growth of 50% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.26%, up by 200% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.74% share, registered a decline of 37.5% compared with the previous month.