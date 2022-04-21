Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring activity rises 6.1% in March 2022

US-based company Lockheed Martin’s IT hiring rose 6.1% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 9.25% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 35.15% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 1.34% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Lockheed Martin IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Lockheed Martin, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 54.5% in March 2022, and a 9.77% rise over February 2022, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 23.79% in March 2022, and registered growth of 17.05%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.47% in March 2022, a 5.88% rise from February 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Lockheed Martin

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 97.81% share, which marked a 9.43% rise over the previous month.

South & Central America stood next with 1.96%, registering a 32% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.12% share and a flat growth over February 2022.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 0.12% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 97.58% share in March 2022, a 9.46% growth over February 2022. Puerto Rico featured next with a 1.96% share, down 32% over the previous month. Mexico featured next with a 0.23% share, flat growth over the previous month.

Junior Level jobs lead Lockheed Martin IT hiring activity in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.2%, up by 4.37% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 29.79% share, a growth of 20.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.86% share, down 0.83% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.15%, recording a month-on-month increase of 25%.