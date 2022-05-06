Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity rises 11.0% in March 2022

US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring rose 11.0% in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 10.66% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 36.14% share in the company’s total hiring activity in March 2022, and recorded a 0.71% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in March 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 47.32% in March 2022, and a 7.66% drop over February 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.37% in March 2022, and registered a decline of 8.61%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 11.49% in March 2022, a 23.71% rise from February 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in March 2022 with a 95.59% share, which marked a 3.57% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 4.02%, registering a 40% month-on-month decline. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.29% share and a 50% drop over February 2022.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 0.1% and a month-on-month decline of 90%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 95.5% share in March 2022, a 3.39% decline over February 2022. The UK featured next with a 3.16% share, down 15.38% over the previous month. France recorded a 0.29% share, a decline of 85% compared with February 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in March 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 55.75%, down by 3% from February 2022. Junior Level positions with a 33.43% share, a decline of 16.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.06% share, up 2.94% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.77%, recording a month-on-month increase of 166.67%.