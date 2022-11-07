Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity declines 26.5% in October 2022

US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring declined 26.5% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 37.08% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 31.4% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 3.42% growth over the last three-month average share.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Database and Network Administrators and Architects emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.5% in October 2022, and a 47.87% drop over September 2022, while Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a share of 25.62% in October 2022, and registered a decline of 67.37%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 19.01% in October 2022, a 53.06% drop from September 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 95.87% share, which marked a 57.66% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 3.31%, registering an 84% month-on-month decline. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.83% share and a flat growth over September 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 95.87% share in October 2022, a 57.66% decline over September 2022. Austria featured next with a 1.65% share, flat growth over the previous month. The UK recorded a 1.65% share, a decline of 90.91% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 48.76%, down by 50% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 44.63% share, a decline of 63.51% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 6.61% share, down 76.47% over September 2022.