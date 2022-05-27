Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity declines 2.6% in April 2022

US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring declined 2.6% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.41% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 34.98% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.91% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.13% in April 2022, and a 33.46% drop over March 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 21.8% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 37.68%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 13.81% in April 2022, a 12.1% drop from March 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 96.96% share, which marked a 31.21% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 2.92%, registering a 50% month-on-month decline. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.13% share and a flat growth over March 2022.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 96.96% share in April 2022, a 31.14% decline over March 2022. France featured next with a 1.01% share, up 100% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 1.01% share, a decline of 77.78% compared with March 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in April 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 51.96%, down by 36.73% from March 2022. Junior Level positions with a 34.73% share, a decline of 29.2% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.93% share, down 14.29% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.38%, recording a month-on-month decline of 62.5%.