Leidos Holdings’s IT hiring activity declines 15.4% in May 2022

US-based company Leidos Holdings IT hiring declined 15.4% in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 11.4% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 22.06% share in the company’s total hiring activity in May 2022, and recorded a 1.12% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Leidos Holdings IT hiring in May 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Leidos Holdings, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.73% in May 2022, and a 9.61% drop over April 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.83% in May 2022, and registered a decline of 20.29%. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 15.12% in May 2022, a 40.71% drop from April 2022.

North America drives IT hiring at Leidos Holdings

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in May 2022 with a 92.55% share, which marked a 23.79% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 7%, registering a 158.33% month-on-month growth. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.23% share and a flat growth over April 2022.

In the fourth place was Asia-Pacific with a share of 0.23% and a month-on-month flat growth.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 92.55% share in May 2022, a 23.79% decline over April 2022. The UK featured next with a 4.29% share, up 216.67% over the previous month. Austria recorded a 1.81% share, an increase of 300% compared with April 2022.

Mid Level jobs lead Leidos Holdings IT hiring activity in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 51.47%, down by 24.25% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 36.57% share, a decline of 12.43% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.29% share, down 13.79% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.68%, recording a month-on-month decline of 57.14%.