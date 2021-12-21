Japan’s apparel industry IT recruitment activity rises 3.4% in November 2021

Japan’s apparel industry registered a 3.4% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 28.79% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 14.62% share in November 2021, recording a decrease of 2.24% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Japan’s apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Japan’s apparel industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 85.9% in November 2021, registering a 76.24% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer Support Specialists claimed a 10.26% share, an increase of 100% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 1.28%, registering a 96.67% decline from October 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 1.28%, down 92.31% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Japan’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Japan’s apparel industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Amazon posted 51 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 112.5% over the previous month, followed by Rakuten Group with 26 jobs and a 91.56% drop. Alibaba Group Holding with 1 IT jobs, recorded a flat growth.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.97%, down by 82.1% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 35.9% share, registered a decline of 34.88% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 5.13% share, down 87.88% over October 2021.