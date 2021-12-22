IT hiring in global apparel industry rises 1.1% in November 2021

The global apparel industry noticed a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 over the previous month, led by Amazon’s 68.89% share, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics database.

The apparel industry’s overall hiring activity declined 7.14% when compared with October 2021.

Noticeably, IT jobs accounted for a 9.77% share of the global apparel industry’s hiring activity in November 2021, up 0.63% over the last three-month average share.

According to GlobalData, IT job opportunities available at the end of November 2021 were 1.94% lower when compared with the previous month.

The decrease was a result of 8.18% higher job postings as compared to job closures during the month.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive apparel IT hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers with a share of 81.4% emerged as the top IT occupation in the apparel hiring activity in November 2021, a 9.83% decline over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in second with a share of 6.48% in November 2021, down 20.07% over the previous month.

The other prominent IT roles include Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a 5.55% share in November 2021, a decline of 3.7% over the previous month, and Computer Support Specialists with a 3.49% share in November 2021 and a rise of 26.57% over October 2021.

Top five apparel companies by recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 9.55% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of global apparel industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Amazon posted 5,165 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a drop of 10.58% over the previous month, followed by Walmart with 369 jobs and an 8.89% decline. JD with 156 IT jobs and Alibaba Group Holding with 150 jobs, recorded an 11.86% decline and a 4.46% drop, respectively, while Zalando recorded a 65.71% rise with 116 job postings during November 2021.

Regional composition of IT hiring in apparel industry

North America emerged as the leading region in the global apparel IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 73.87% share, which marked a 3.42% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 13.8%, registering a 37.91% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 10.74% share and a 12.69% drop over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 0.83% and a month-on-month drop of 11.43%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.76%, registering a 76.25% decrease over the previous month.