India’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 13.6% in May 2022

India’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 13.6% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.32% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 25.51% share in May 2022, recording a decrease of 2.58% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in India’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.06% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s aerospace, defence & security industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 89.66% in May 2022, registering a 7.44% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 3.76% share, an increase of 9.09% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 3.13%, registering a flat growth from April 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 1.57%, down 44.44% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in India’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 2.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of India’s aerospace, defence & security industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

The Boeing posted 230 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a drop of 8.73% over the previous month, followed by Elettronica with 50 jobs and a 25% growth. Thales with 9 IT jobs and Cubic with 7 jobs, recorded a 25% decline and a 600% growth, respectively, while Airbus recorded an increase of 66.67% with 5 job postings during May 2022.

Mid Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Mid Level jobs held a share of 59.56%, down by 4.52% from April 2022. Junior Level positions with a 37.3% share, registered a decline of 13.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 3.13% share, down 41.18% over April 2022.